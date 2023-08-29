Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama legislator was arrested Tuesday on felony voter fraud charges accusing him of voting in a district where he did not live.

Republican Rep. David Cole of Huntsville was arrested on charges of voting in an unauthorized location, according to Madison County Jail records. The details of the charge were not immediately available in court records, but the arrest comes after accusations that Cole did not live in the district in which he was elected.

Cole, a doctor and Army veteran, was elected to the House of Representatives last year.

Voter fraud is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Alabama attorney general's office is prosecuting the case against Cole, a spokeswoman confirmed.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter issued a statement Tuesday saying he had learned of Cole's arrest and is waiting to learn more details.

''In recent years, the Alabama House has prioritized legislation that promotes election integrity, and we believe that any allegation of fraud must be addressed regardless of the party, public official, or candidate involved,'' Ledbetter said.

Elijah Boyd, the Libertarian candidate in the district, had filed a lawsuit challenging Cole's election, arguing he did not live in District 10.

A telephone call to Cole's attorney, Al Agricola, who had represented Cole in the civil lawsuit, was not immediately returned. Cole was released on bond.