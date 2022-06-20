JUNEAU, Alaska — Al Gross, an independent seeking Alaska's US House seat, says he is withdrawing from the race.
Most Read
-
Hearing on Muslim cemetery in south metro draws crowd
-
Judge says KARE 11 reporter doesn't have to testify in Hwy. 169 road rage killing trial
-
Man jumps from boat, dies trying to rescue dog from western Minnesota lake
-
Two Harbors City Council unanimously votes to ask mayor to resign
-
Former Proctor football player sentenced to probation, must register as a sex offender