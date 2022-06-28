See more of the story

Al Franken's comedy tour has mostly consisted of performances in theaters. But he's making an exception for the Twin Cities.

The former senator has announced that he'll be doing stand-up at Minneapolis' Acme Comedy Co., a venue that seats about 300 people. Fans can catch him there Aug. 17-20 for $27.75.

Franken, one of the first writers for "Saturday Night Live," returned to his comedy roots last summer, popping up in New York clubs before launching a nationwide tour that included a stop at Minneapolis' Pantages Theatre. He also hosts a weekly podcast that features interviews with journalists, politicians and comedians.

"A lot of people think, 'Oh, he's had all these different kinds of jobs,' " he told the Star Tribune last September. "And to me, in a way, it's just been one job, which is communicating what I want to communicate. And comedy is one way to do it. ... Obviously, the emphasis is different when you're a senator than when you're on a TV show."

He resigned from the U.S. Senate in 2017 after multiple women alleged he had inappropriately touched or kissed them.

To purchase tickets, visit acmecomedy.seatengine.com