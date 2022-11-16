Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

AKRON, Ohio — Enrique Freeman's 17 points helped Akron defeat Morgan State 65-59 on Tuesday night.

Freeman also contributed 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Zips (2-1). Xavier Castaneda scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Nate Johnson recorded 11 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

The Bears (1-3) were led in scoring by Isaiah Burke, who finished with 18 points. Morgan State also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Malik Miller. David McCullough also had seven points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Castaneda put up 12 points in the first half for Akron, who led 40-28 at the break. Akron was outscored by six points in the second half but held on for the victory. Freeman led the way with seven second-half points.

NEXT UP

Akron takes on Western Kentucky on Monday, and Morgan State squares off against Utah Valley on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.