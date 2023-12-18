Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Smoking or vaping cannabis and hemp products is banned at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport starting Jan. 1.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) approved an ordinance Monday that makes it a petty misdemeanor to smoke or vaporize cannabis and hemp on airport property, even in areas designated for tobacco use.

The change comes after the Legislature voted this spring to make Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana. The law took effect Aug. 1, but legal weed won't be available for purchase until 2025.

The airport rules do not apply to edibles like gummies or infused beverages. "Other methods of consumption are not prohibited at this time," Kyle Fisher, attorney for the MAC, said during a Dec. 4 meeting.

In October, a MAC public hearing about whether cannabis smoking should be banned drew no speakers. The MAC oversees MSP and six other regional airports.

The MAC eventually could decide to further regulate the sale of cannabis and hemp products through airport policy or lease agreements with vendors. Currently, no airport vendor carries those products.

Cannabis falls into a bit of a gray area at airports because it remains illegal federally and classified among most dangerous illicit substances. Federal agencies are now debating less serious designation, but have not decided.

MSP officials have said airport security is focused on safety and not hunting for cannabis, but if TSA does find it, local police decide how to respond.

The legislation that made recreational cannabis legal for people 21 and older also allows local governments to regulate where it can be used in public. Several cities have banned smoking and vaping cannabis in many public spaces.