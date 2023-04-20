Tap the bookmark to save this article.

TORONTO — A cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian (US$14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto's Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday.

Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said a ''high value'' container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening.

''As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility," he said. ''The container contained a high value shipment. It did contain gold but it was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value.

The missing goods were reported to police a short time after.

Police declined to provide more details.

''We're three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues,'' Duivesteyn said.

No arrests have been made.