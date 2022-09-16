Flying with child

This summer the Office of Aviation Consumer Protection issued a notice urging U.S. airlines to "do everything in their power" to keep children under 13 near their parents when flying. American Airlines will automatically search for seats together the day before departure if a family is traveling with children. If seats are limited, American will assign children seats next to at least one accompanying adult. United Airlines suggests passengers book and select seats early to have the best chance to have a child seated with family. Delta Air Lines directs people to contact reservations if traveling with children older than 2. In 2019, Delta launched a dynamic seat map, which "helps ensure more families are able to sit together based on data from certain routes and flight schedules." The airline blocks rows for groups of three or more passengers on a single reservation.

Dallas Morning News

Heart of Montevideo

Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, has many attractive colonial sites, with historic buildings and great nightlife. Plaza Independencia in Ciudad Vieja (Old City) features the iconic monument to General Artigas, the liberator of Uruguay. Tour the streets where the Estévez Palace, Salvo Palace, the Solis Theater and Puerta de la Ciudadela are located. Peatonal Sarandí is full of bookstores, shops and restaurants. Further is the Plaza Matriz, where the Metropolitan Cathedral is located. Mercado del Puerto's restaurants offer high-quality menus in meat-based cuisine. Next to this market, the Carnival Museum has an interesting exhibition of the tradition of the Carnival of Uruguay.

TravelPulse

Discover Zion

Shimmering waterfalls and verdant hanging gardens. Crimson cliffs and emerald pools. Descriptions of Zion National Park rarely do it justice. The landscape is best experienced up close, wading through the world-famous Narrows or capturing the colorful canyon hues at sunset. Visit to imagine the first peoples who once tracked mammoth, giant sloth, and camel across this southern Utah terrain as you hike, bike or float through the geologic wonder. Make the most of this bucket-list worthy adventure by staying at Xanterra's Zion National Park Lodge, the only lodging inside the park (zionlodge.com).

FamilyTravel.com

Japan's slow reopening

Japan has officially relaxed its coronavirus travel restrictions, but international travelers must still apply for visitor visas that limit what they can do while in the country. According to Reuters, limits on inbound travelers were lifted from 20,000 per day to 50,000, and COVID-19 testing requirements were scrapped. But tourism officials said the travel industry would not recover as quickly as hoped "as long as visitors are still required to get visas to enter the country," Japan Airlines executive Koji Masumura told Reuters. International travelers must register with licensed travel agencies before applying for a visa at embassies and consulates, a process that can reportedly "take months," according to Reuters.

TravelPulse