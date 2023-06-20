Officials say pollutants from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota will create dangerous air quality conditions across the state's central and southern regions this week.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued the alert Monday, but it will take effect from noon Tuesday until 9 p.m. Thursday as winds carry polluted ozone into the Twin Cities, Brainerd, Alexandria, Hinckley, St. Cloud, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Ortonville, Mankato, Rochester and the tribal nations of Leech Lake, Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux and Prairie Island.

During that time the air quality will reach category orange on the air-quality index. That means the air will put unhealthy and sensitive people — such as those who are pregnant or have asthma or heart disease — at higher risk of coughing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, dizziness or fatigue.

MPCA officials have advised people who work or spend time outdoors to limit their activity, and say that residents can help minimize air pollutants during the alert by limiting vehicle trips and idling when possible.

The ozone will be low in the mornings, evenings and nights. It will be at its highest in the afternoon and early evening when the temperatures peak and there's a lot of sunshine.