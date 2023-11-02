Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MEXICO CITY — Four crew members died Wednesday when an air ambulance crashed in the central Mexican state of Morelos.

The incident took place just before 14:30 p.m. local time, in a wooded, mountainous area near the town of Tetlama, Temixco: a township roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Mexico City.

Officials from the army, National Guard and state security departments responded to the crash, the state department for civil protection reported on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

In images posted to X and Facebook, smoke can be seen billowing from a charred gash in the side of a hill.

The cause of the accident is not known, but the office of Morelos' Attorney General is opening an investigation.