NEW YORK — Sebastian Aho scored 1:14 into overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday night.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist, Jalen Chatfield and Dmitry Orlov also scored and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists for Carolina, which has won four of five. Antti Raanta had 22 saves.

Aho scored in the extra period just after Raanta denied Ryan Pulock's point-blank shot.

''They had one chance and we had one chance in overtime,″ Aho said. ''Good thing I was able to bury that one.''

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Noah Dobson and Simon Holmstrom also scored for the Islanders, who are 3-0-2 in their last five games. Bo Horvat had two assists, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 43 saves.

''They come hard and we just didn't make enough plays in the third,'' Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. ''We turned it over and they continued to come back.''

Dobson opened the scoring with 2:20 left in the first period with the teams skating 4-on-4. The defenseman skated in close on Raanta before flipping a backhand past the goalie for his third goal of the season. Dobson leads the Islanders with 10 points (three goals, seven assists).

Holmstrom made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 4:11 of the second, completing a give-and-go with Jean-Gabriel Pageau for his third.

Barzal extended the lead to 3-0 with his second goal of the season at 7:46 as his high shot from the right wing eluded Raanta.

It was all Hurricanes after that as Carolina fired 32 shots at Sorokin in the final two periods.

Chatfield broke through just 32 seconds after Barzal's goal with his first of the season at 8:18 of the second.

"We got to our game of getting pucks to the net,'' Chatfield said.

Orlov narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 7:41 remaining in the third when his shot eluded Sorokin for his first with Carolina after signing as a free agent in the offseason.

''We had a pretty good game and had some breaks,'' Orlov said. ''We needed this one, especially against a division team."

Kotkaniemi tied the score on the power play with 4:34 left, scoring his fifth from in front as time was expiring on Scott Mayfield's hooking penalty.

The Islanders have earned points in five straight games — including two shutout wins on the road — but have squandered multi-goal leads in three straight home games, beating Ottawa 3-2 on Oct. 26 and falling to Detroit 4-3 in overtime last Monday.

"We're certainly hoping that's not a trend,'' Lambert said. ''It's not a recipe for success.''

Hurricanes: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Islanders: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

