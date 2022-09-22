Ahmad Hicks, a St. Louis broadcaster for the past four years, is changing teams.

The anchor-reporter will be joining Fox 9, where he will cover sports along with Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim.

"I'm excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the Twin Cities has to offer," Hicks said in a press release. "I've heard nothing but great things about the cities and their passionate fans, and I can't wait to get to work!"

In a Facebook post earlier this month, the St. Louis native said it was time for him to take the next step.

"It'll be bittersweet leaving all my friends and family behind, but I'll take so many memories with me. A Stanley cup, a Cardinals postseason run and countless stories we shared, are ones I'll never forget," he wrote. "It's been real, STL. I hope you guys join me on this new journey in the Twin Cities!"

Before joining that city's NBC affiliate KDSK, Hicks worked in Jackson, Tenn. His first day on the local airwaves is Oct. 10.