SALT LAKE CITY — Ochai Agbaji scored 28 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Luka Samanic finished with a career-high 23 points and eight rebounds for Utah. Kris Dunn chipped in 19 points, a season-high 14 assists and eight rebounds. Simone Fontecchio added 15 points.

The Jazz snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 10 games.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 21 points for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray added 20 points and five assists. Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. chipped in 15 points apiece. Nikola Jokic tallied 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Denver lost for the fifth time in six games.

After trailing the entire first half, Denver surged ahead late in the third quarter. Caldwell-Pope buried back-to-back 3s to spark a 19-4 run that gave the Nuggets a 95-87 lead. Murray and Gordon punctuated the decisive run with two more outside baskets.

Utah rallied in the fourth quarter. Agbaji scored three baskets to key an 10-1 run that put the Jazz up 116-110 in the final minute.

Agbaji lit a fire under the Jazz offense in the first quarter. He made five baskets and scored 12 points overall to help Utah sprint out to a 26-8 lead.

Denver struggled out of the gates. The Nuggets missed seven of their first eight shots and committed four turnovers in the first six minutes to fall behind by double digits.

Denver nearly erased the deficit late in the second quarter. Jokic made a layup and assisted two other baskets to fuel a 12-0 run that cut Utah's lead to 54-53 in the final minute before halftime.

The Nuggets took their first lead of the game early in the third quarter when Porter buried a 3-pointer to put Denver up 61-58.

TIP INS Nuggets: Jokic was held to six points on 2-of-5 shooting. … Caldwell-Pope blocked two shots, matching a season-high.

Jazz: Micah Potter finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds – both career highs. … Dunn had three steals, matching his season high. … Only nine Utah players dressed for the game.

UP NEXT

Nuggets host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Jazz visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

