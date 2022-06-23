The Twins will try to salvage the finale of a three-game series with the Guardians today (12:10 p.m., BSN) at Target Field.
Cleveland has won the first two games of the series in late-inning fashion to overtake the Twins for first place in the American League Central Division.
The Guardians won 11-10 on Wednesday night.
Byron Buxton (knee) will miss his second consecutive game for the Twins as Nick Gordon plays center field.
Lefthander Devin Smeltzer (3-1, 3.52 ERA) will take the mound for the Twins against Cleveland righthander Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.41).
GUARDIANS LINEUP
Owen Miller, 1B
Amed Rosario, SS
Jose Ramirez, DH
Oscar Gonzalez, RF
Franmil Reyes, LF
Andres Gimenez, 2B
Ernie Clement, 3B
Luke Maile, C
Myles Straw, CF
TWINS LINEUP
Luis Arraez, 2B
Carlos Correa, SS
Max Kepler RF
Gary Sanchez, C
Alex Kirilloff, DH
Gio Urshela, 3B
Trevor Larnach, LF
Jose Miranda, 1B
Nick Gordon, CF