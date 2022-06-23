The Twins will try to salvage the finale of a three-game series with the Guardians today (12:10 p.m., BSN) at Target Field.

Cleveland has won the first two games of the series in late-inning fashion to overtake the Twins for first place in the American League Central Division.

The Guardians won 11-10 on Wednesday night.

Byron Buxton (knee) will miss his second consecutive game for the Twins as Nick Gordon plays center field.

Lefthander Devin Smeltzer (3-1, 3.52 ERA) will take the mound for the Twins against Cleveland righthander Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.41).

GUARDIANS LINEUP

Owen Miller, 1B

Amed Rosario, SS

Jose Ramirez, DH

Oscar Gonzalez, RF

Franmil Reyes, LF

Andres Gimenez, 2B

Ernie Clement, 3B

Luke Maile, C

Myles Straw, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Max Kepler RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Alex Kirilloff, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Jose Miranda, 1B

Nick Gordon, CF