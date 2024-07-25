An Edina eye surgeon at the center of a four-hour SWAT standoff over the weekend has been charged with threats of violence after his sister told police he said he was going to kill her and his mother said earlier this year he pointed a gun at her.

Jeffrey Paul Sanderson, 54, was charged in Hennepin County District Court over the weekend and is currently in custody. His arrest followed a standoff with a SWAT team that ended peacefully Saturday. The Edina Police Department also filed a petition for an extreme risk protection order against Sanderson. He is listed as jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail but has not yet appeared at two scheduled court dates.

Sanderson, who played college hockey at Wisconsin after a standout prep hockey career in Minnesota, owns Sanderson Eye and Beautifeye in Edina and a member profile with the Refractive Surgery Alliance Society notes that he "is a cornea fellowship trained anterior segment surgeon specializing in laser refractive and intraocular procedures."

His prep hockey career at Edina included two thrilling runs to the state tournament in the 1980s, Sanderson, a defenseman, played four years of college hockey at Wisconsin, where he was also named to the academic all-Big Ten team.

According to the court documents:

Edina police have responded several times to a property in the 5100 block of Schaefer Road in Edina since April of 2023 because of Sanderson's mental health and substance abuse issues.

On July 12 of this year, police found Sanderson "bleeding profusely" and they had to restrain him in order to get him in an ambulance and to a hospital. The next day police were called again after Sanderson allegedly pushed his sister and said "I'm going to kill you" when she told him he needed treatment.

The house is owned by Sanderson's mother. She said he lives in the guest house where he has "many guns" and that in January of this year he pointed a handgun at her. She didn't call that into police because she didn't believe Sanderson would shoot her, but she also said he has told family members he would shoot anyone that tries to take him to the hospital.

The emergency protection order request notes that, "Family members told law enforcement and paramedics that they are unable to care for Mr. Sanderson in his current state and they are fearful that if they have to call 911, someone will get killed."

It also says in the last 15 months, Sanderson has twice been transported on a hold for ongoing depression, intoxication and injuries as a result of intoxication.

His mother also reported that she believe Sanderson may be prescribing various medications to himself.

Messages left at the Sanderson home were not returned, and no legal representation is listed for him.