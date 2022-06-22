Cleveland scratched out a 6-5 victory over the Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field, its 16th victory in 20 games, and tied the Twins for first place in the American League Central.

The Twins, who had a 71⁄ 2 game lead when the Guardians started their surge, will send Sonny Gray to the mound tonight (6:40, BSN). The veteran righthander is 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA after a couple of stints on the injured list for hamstring and pectoral issues; he'll face Cleveland righthander Tristan McKenzie (4-5, 2.96).

Twins second baseman Luis Arraez continues to lead the major leagues in batting average (.362) and on-base percentage (.442) — and batting average with two strikes (.310).

Byron Buxton is out tonight, with Nick Gordon playing center for the Twins.

GUARDIANS LINEUP

Steven Kwan, LF

Amed Rosario, SS

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Josh Naylor, DH

Oscar Gonzalez, RF

Andres Gimenez, 2B

Owen Miller, 1B

Austin Hedges, C

Myles Straw, CF

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Gary Sanchez, DH

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Trevor Larnach, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Nick Gordon, CF