ROCHESTER — After months of analysis, community surveys and public feedback, city officials here have decided to continue operating all four public golf courses in Rochester.

Instead, the city plans to make up ongoing operational and maintenance shortfalls with a combination of increased user fees and dedicated tax dollars.

Rochester's Parks and Recreation Board voted 4-1 to recommend the city proposal Tuesday night, moving it to the City Council to address later this month.

Officials will budget an additional $500,000 annually toward the courses — $400,000 for future projects and $100,000 for course operations at Soldiers Field, Hadley Creek, Eastwood and Northern Fields courses. The funding would come from $250,000 in dedicated tax levy revenue and $250,000 in increased daily fees and season pass costs.

Golfers would see season pass costs increase by 12% in 2023 alone, and by about 50% in total over the next five years. Daily greens fees would increase by a similar amount during that time, and Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said the city would stop offering early bird deals on season passes.

"We want a true picture of our revenue moving forward," he said.

Rochester's courses have faced operating losses for years. The city's golf budget routinely faces annual deficits of up to $300,000, though the pandemic has boosted golf traffic and revenue. The courses typically generate $1.27 million to $1.34 million in gross revenue each year, while tax levy funding for course operations varies from year to year.

A National Golf Foundation report earlier this year on Rochester's four municipal-owned golf courses found but there isn't enough traffic or revenue to justify all four. The foundation recommended the city cut down to two 18-hole golf courses and Hadley Creek, which is used as a learning facility.

Golfers took issue with the report, saying it unfairly compared Rochester to major courses across the nation that don't necessarily close for the winter months.

The city surveyed both residents and golfers on possible solutions. Few phone survey respondents wanted to close any of the city's golf courses – about 3% of the 400 people surveyed.

Widman said parks and rec officials would submit tax levy requests next year as 2023 budget priorities are largely set, but it's unclear how property taxes would be affected in the future.

Marty Cormack, the board's lone dissenting vote, said he couldn't support the proposal as it's unclear how much the proposal would increase taxes.

Board member Angela Gupta said she was concerned Rochester may not raise enough funding to address ongoing needs such as a new clubhouse at Eastwood or road issues at Northern Hills. She pointed out the foundation report called for raising $722,000 a year to offset budget issues, while the city only planned for $500,000.

"Are we setting ourselves up for the same situation that got us here?" she asked.

Widman said city staff plans to review fee increases and user participation rates annually, adjusting as necessary.

"We want to look at this from a long-term perspective," he said.