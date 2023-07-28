KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jorge Polanco missed the past 41 Twins games because of a left hamstring strain, and when he returns to the lineup tonight, he'll be in a different position.
Once an All-Star shortstop, the veteran second baseman will start his new gig at third base when the Twins face the Royals at Kauffman Stadium (7:10 p.m., BSN).
Rookie Edouard Julien has taken over at second base, so Polanco will fill in at third, a position that was the property of rookie Royce Lewis before he was injured.
Polanco will hit fifth tonight. He had seven rehab games at Class AAA St. Paul, going 8-for-24. In 30 games with the Twins this season he is hitting .250 with five homers and 16 RBI.
Reliever Cole Sands was sent to the Saints to make room on the 26-man roster.
Sonny Gray (4-4, 3.15 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against righthander Brady Singer (6-8, 5.55).
The first place Twins have a 1½ game lead over the Guardians in the American League Central. The Royals (29-75) have the second worst record in baseball, only a game better than Oakland. The Twins are 9-1 against them this season.
TWINS LINEUP
Carlos Correa, SS
Edouard Julien, 2B
Alex Kirilloff, 1B
Max Kepler, RF
Jorge Polanco, 3B
Matt Wallner, DH
Willi Castro, CF
Ryan Jeffers, C
Joey Gallo, LF
ROYALS LINEUP
Maikel Garcia, 3B
Bobby Witt, SS
MJ Melendez, LF
Salvador Perez, 1B
Freddy Fermin, C
Michael Massey, DH
Kyle Isbel, CF
Drew Waters, RF
Nicky Lopez, 2B