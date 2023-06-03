Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CINCINNATI — Victor Caratini drove in the go-ahead run with an infield grounder in a two-run 11th inning, and Milwaukee beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 Friday night following the ejection of Brewers starter Corbin Burnes.

With the score was 3-3, Burnes made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch of Stuart Fairchild's blooper to end the sixth and celebrated by spiking the ball. Burnes and plate umpire D.J. Reyburn exchanged words, and Reyburn ejected the pitcher after Burnes had returned to the dugout.

Burnes, the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed three runs and two hits with seven strikeouts while tying his season high with four walks. He was 0-2 over his prior three starts.

With automatic runner Brian Anderson on second, Milwaukee loaded the bases against Fernando Cruz (1-1) in the 11th when Andruw Monasterio singled and Joey Wiemer walked. Caratini grounded to second baseman Jonathan India, who threw to shortstop Matt McLain for a forceout, and Caratini beat the relay to first.

Brice Turang hit a comebacker off the glove of Cruz, who threw to second instead of home. While the Reds got another forceout, Turang easily beat the relay to first and avoided an inning-ending double play.

Elvis Pegureo (1-0) struck out one in a hitless 10th for his first major league win.

Curt Casali hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom half before Bryse Wilson retired Spencer Steer on a groundout for his third save in four chances.

Milwaukee improved to 3-0 in extra innings, while Cincinnati dropped to 2-3.

Before a crowd of 44,073, a regular-season record at Great American Ball Park, Reds rookie Brandon Williamson remained without a decision in his first four big league starts. He allowed three runs — two earned — five hits and two walks in a career-high 6 2/3 innings. Williamson tied his career high six strikeouts.

Wiemer, who played at the University of Cincinnati, put Milwaukee ahead with a two-run homer in the second, driving a first-pitch cutter 432 feet deep into the left-field lower deck.

Jake Fraley walked in the bottom half, stole second, advanced on Tyler Stephenson's grounder and beat second baseman Owen Miller's throw home on Nick Senzel's grounder, making a sprawling headfirst slide.

India hit a two-run homer in the third for a 3-2 lead, but Caratini

Jonathan India gave Cincinnati a 3-2 lead in the third with a two-out, opposite-field liner that traveled 370 feet into the right field seats with Luke Maile on first base after a leadoff walk. Caratini hit a run-scoring chopper in the fourth following McLain's throwing error.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 1B Darin Ruf left with a cut on his right knee after running into the tarp while chasing a foul popup in the third inning. … OF Tyrone Taylor (right elbow sprain) was scratched and manager Craig Counsell said he might have to see a doctor. … SS Willy Adames (concussion) is working out this weekend with the Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Reds: INF Joey Votto (left shoulder and biceps surgery) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (2-3) is scheduled to face RHP Graham Ashcraft (3-5) on Saturday in the second game of the four-game series.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports