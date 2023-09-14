Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Buy-now-pay-later company Sezzle Inc. returns to the Nasdaq market Thursday, four weeks after it was hit with a trading halt just a few hours into its debut on the exchange.

Nasdaq halted trading in Sezzle's stock because not enough common shares were available to make a market due to the large number of company shares held in Australia, where the company has been publicly traded since 2019.

On Thursday ticker symbol SEZL resumed trading. For the last month its price has been frozen at $81.08 per share.

"During the course of the Nasdaq trading halt, the number of publicly available shares of Sezzle common stock eligible for trading in the U.S. ... has increased," said Minneapolis-based Sezzle in a statement.

Sezzle made a splashy debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Aug. 17. Sezzle's stock quickly shot up 258% and trading was halted after two hours.

The company said little during the trading halt.

During that time a representative with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) referred questions to Nasdaq, and a Nasdaq media contact declined comment on Sezzle's situation.

Investors in Australia own Sezzle stock through Chess Depositary Interests (CDIs) that allow American companies to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange. Sezzle said that CDIs can be converted into common stock.

Sezzle stock will continue to trade on ASX.

Sezzle went public on Nasdaq through a direct listing with no underwriters. A direct listing offers existing stock for sale as opposed to an initial public offering which issues new shares. A direct listing is less expensive than an IPO because a company doesn't have to pay investment bank fees. A company does not raise funds through a direct listing but provides liquidity for existing shareholders, including employees.

The buy-now-pay-later business is booming and Sezzle has established a strong presence in the industry.

Sezzle posted a net loss of $75.2 million for 2021 and a net loss of $38.1 million for 2022. Startups typically lose money for several years while the company builds up its business.

Now Sezzle appears to have turned a corner, posting profits for the first two quarters this year.