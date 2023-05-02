Abdirahman Kahin, CEO and owner of Afro Deli & Grill in Minneapolis and St. Paul, was named the National Small Business Person of the Year for 2023 at an awards ceremony Monday in Washington, D.C.

The prestigious award recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate exceptional leadership and create sustainable, thriving businesses in their communities, according to a news release from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Kahin "reflects the best of American entrepreneurship," said Isabella Casillas Guzman, the agency's administrator, in the release. "Abdirahman has pursued the American dream of business ownership — overcoming challenges, launching multiple food businesses, pivoting during COVID, and lifting local neighborhoods along the way.

"He combines great ideas with hard work and diligence, and we are honored that SBA has been a part of his successful and ongoing journey."

The award is given annually during National Small Business Week, when the SBA recognizes the ingenuity and dedication of small businesses in the United States and celebrates their contributions to the economy, according to the release.

Kahin was named the Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year earlier this year, qualifying him to compete with others from across the United States for the national title.

He immigrated from Somalia to the U.S. in 1996, attending community college and working at a media company. He got his start in 2010 with the opening of the Afro Deli's first location in Minneapolis' Cedar Riverside neighborhood, as a fast-casual restaurant focused on healthy, fresh African fusion cuisine.

The business since has opened two more locations in Minneapolis, in Stadium Village and the downtown skyway, and another in downtown St. Paul.

The small restaurant empire started off as Kahin's desire to fill a gap in the Twin Cities food scene. He wanted to share the tastes of Africa.

"The food scene representation was, you know, very slim," Kahin told Sahan Journal in March when he received the state title. "So I saw an opportunity even though I'm not a chef, but I had that idea."

The restaurants offer Somali steak sandwiches, chicken curry and gyros, among other foods. They also have "Grab N' Go" options at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The business is looking to expand across Minnesota and eventually the country, according to Kahin. He said he wants Afro Deli to become the first national African restaurant chain in the United States.