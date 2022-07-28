With the regular season winding down and the Minnesota Lynx still outside the WNBA's playoff picture, the most important thing about what happened in Atlanta on Thursday is that the Lynx beat the Dream.

The final: Lynx 92, Atlanta 85.

The fact that Minnesota twice held a 23-point lead? That they led by 20 entering the fourth? That they let Tiffany Hayes (who scored 18 of her 24 points in the final 10 minutes) go crazy down the stretch, pulling the Dream — 0-15 when trailing at the half this season — get as close to six with more than five minutes left to play and again with 22.6 seconds left?

Ultimately, thanks to Aerial Powers, it didn't really matter.

After Hayes had brought the Dream within 73-67 with a free throw with 5:35 left, Powers scored seven consecutive points — an 18-footer, a three-pointer and a 10-footer — to help the Lynx avoid what would have been a crushing loss.

It should not have been this hard. The Lynx held the Dream under 40% shooting. But they allowed Atlanta to score 40 fourth-quarter points, the most points in a quarter by a Lynx opponent this season. If not for Powers' nine fourth-quarter points, Minnesota might have been in trouble.

Powers scored 25 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Sylvia Fowles had a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double. Moriah Jefferson scored 14 points with seven assists, but she also had eight turnovers, which is why Jefferson sat and Lindsay Allen — signed to a second seven-day contract Thursday morning — played down the stretch. Kayla McBride scored 11.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 92, Atlanta 85

Rhyne Howard scored 18 points and Cheyenne Parker had 16 for Atlanta, which had a 23-14 edge in free throws made, the biggest reason they got themselves back in the game late.

The Lynx came out very strong on the offensive end to start the game, hitting 11 of 15 shots while taking a 25-16 lead after a quarter.

Powers led the way, hitting three of four shots and scoring eight points. At the other end the Lynx held the Dream to 6-for-15 shooting. Still, it was a two-point game when Naz Hillmon scored with 1:49 left in the first. But the Lynx ended the quarter on a 7-0 run, all coming from players off the bench. First Nikolina Milic scored in the paint on a spin move. Then Bridget Carleton hit a three, then a 14-footer.

With a lineup of all reserves, the Lynx opened the second quarter on a 7-2 run — getting a score in the post by Milic, a jumper from Natalie Achonwa and another three by Carleton — to push their lead to 32-18. At that point they were shooting 14-for-19.

And they were just getting started.

Up by 10 moments later, the Lynx got a basket from Powers and a stop. Then a jumper from Jefferson, and a stop. Then a three-point play from Fowles. By the time Jefferson hit a three-pointer with 1:35 left in the half the Lynx were up 47-24. The Lynx — who were shooting 65.6% — were still up 20 at the half over the Dream, which was shooting 34.4%. Minnesota tied a season high with 21 first-half field goals.

Minnesota opened the second half on a 9-6 run, pushing the lead back to 23 with just over 6 minutes left in the third quarter. Then the offense cooled amid a flurry of turnovers.

But the Lynx make sure it didn't matter by maintaining their defensive intensity, holding the Dream to 6-for-19 shooting in the quarter. So, despite scoring just 16 points, the Lynx held the Dream to the same, maintaining the 20-point lead they had at the half.

