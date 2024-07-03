PHOENIX — Advocates submit double the signatures needed to put a constitutional right to abortion on the ballot in Arizona.
Most Read
-
Democrats ignored voter concerns about Biden's age. Then came the debate.
-
Stormy forecast causes Minnesota cities to cancel, postpone fireworks displays
-
Minneapolis musician-turned-writer Laurie Lindeen of Zuzu's Petals dies at 62
-
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election will mean for Minnesota's economy
-
Target joins ranks of Aldi, Whole Foods as stores no longer taking checks