Striker Adrien Hunou is Minnesota United's highest-paid player, according to salaries updated by the MLS Players Association, earning more than twice as much as the next player.

Signed as a Designated Player from French first-division Stade Rennais in April, Hunou's guaranteed compensation for this season is $2,587,702.

No other Loon makes more in guaranteed compensation than star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso's $966,910 and right-side attacker Robin Lod's $952,486.

In stark comparison, left-side attacker Franco Fragapane's is listed at $142,500 by the MLSPA, which Wednesday published online salaries leaguewide as of September's end. The union does so twice a year.

"Well, the salaries are a little bit misleading," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "I only looked briefly, but there were five or six of them that I saw that were not the right number. But they are what they are. I don't want to dwell on what people earn."

Hunou's compensation is the 16th highest in MLS. Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela's $6.3 million is MLS's highest guaranteed compensation, which includes a player's base salary as well as guaranteed bonuses annualized.

Hunou signed a three-year MLS contract with a one-year club option. His six goals in 22 games are second on the team to Lod's eight. Fragapane has two goals and six assists in his past seven games.

Some other Loons players' annual guaranteed compensation: Jan Gregus $883,500, Wil Trapp $747,500, Bakaye Dibassy $718,125, Romain Metanire $699,250, Ethan Finlay $450,000, loaned-out Thomas Chacon $422,400, Michael Boxall $422,400, Tyler Miller $420,932 and Ozzie Alonso $322,100.

Seven players earn less than $100,000. Hassani Dotson and Chase Gasper remain on rookie contracts that pay them $81,375 each, but both have signed new multiyear contracts that begin in 2022. Draft picks Justin McMaster and Nabi Kibunguchy as well as free-agent signee D.J. Taylor are lowest paid at $63,547.

Help wanted

With the final five games coming in the next three weeks, Heath adjusted his starting 11 slightly, starting veteran Ethan Finlay for Robin Lod at right attacker. Lod played the first 73 minutes Saturday at Austin FC in his first game back from distant travel and two international games with Finland.

Trapp returned to start Wednesday against Philadelphia alongside Dotson after Trapp missed the past two games following the birth of his second son, Charlie.

Wednesday's lineup revisions won't be the last as the Loons go forward, Heath said.

"I told the guys last week, certainly the same 11 are not going to see games through to the end of the year" Heath said Tuesday "Even if we were winning and everybody was playing well, it's just not possible to play five games in 16 days. It's just not possible with the travel and everything that goes with it."

Miller honored

Miller entered Wednesday's game with a personal-best and club record-tying 11 clean sheets. He also was named to most recent MLS team of the week. Miller has been the starter since the season's fifth game after an 0-4 start with Dayne St. Clair in goal.

"Since he's come in, I'm not sure you could name a better goalkeeper around the league," Boxall said. "He has been super-consistent. That leadership distribution as well. Just having that safe pair of hands behind you makes you feel a lot more comfortable in my role."

Remember the Union?

Wednesday's game was just the Loons' second and last against an Eastern Conference opponent in a 34-game season shaped greatly by COVID-19. They played at D.C. United on Sept. 29.

Asked if it's a disadvantage to play an unfamiliar team on just three days' preparation, Boxall said, "Same for them about us. They haven't seen a whole lot about us, I would imagine. They're locked into their identity and how they play."