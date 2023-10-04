Adrian Peterson just missed an embarrassing tackle.

The former Minnesota Vikings running back landed in the Bottom Two Tuesday night on "Dancing With the Stars," which means he almost went home in just the second week of season 34. Instead, actor/singer Jamie Lynn Spears got the boot.

Judges during the live broadcast praised the football standout for getting rid of the scowl he wore during the opening week but said he still needed work.

"You can afford to soften it a little bit," judge Bruno Tonioli said while evaluating Peterson's samba.

Still, their so-so ratings seemed to be decent enough to save him from the chopping block. But the series also factors in viewers' votes — and that is where Peterson appears to be in trouble. Their lack of support is the main reason he came so close to being eliminated.

Former "Dancing" professionals Cheryl Burke and Sharna Burgess have both criticized the show for casting Peterson, who was suspended for most of the 2014 season after being indicted on child abuse charges.

The show did its best to make him more likable. Before Tuesday's dance, there was footage of Peterson showing off his family to partner Britt Stewart during a visit to his home in Houston.

Perhaps Peterson will get some support next week when fellow NFL veteran Michael Strahan appears as a guest judge. "Dancing" airs at 7 p.m. Tuesdays on ABC.