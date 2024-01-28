Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC), the city-run animal shelter in Minneapolis, has waived and lowered pet adoption fees as it seeks to make space in the shelter, which is at maximum capacity.

This month, MACC announced Minneapolis residents will pay $0 in adoption fees when adopting a dog over six months of age or a cat. For non-residents, dog adoption fees have been lowered from $250 to $100 and cat adoption fees have been lowered from $100 to $25.

The fee to adopt a puppy less than six months old is $250 for both residents and non-residents. Small animal adoption fees are $10 regardless of residence.

Adopters do still need to pay any fees to get a city license for their pet.

"We need adoptions to happen so we can help other animals that need us right now," MACC's shelter supervisor Danielle Joerger said in a statement on the shelter's website. "With being so full and the adoption fee reduction, we are hoping people will come find their new pets."

MACC's website did not say how long the lowered fees would be in effect.

Adoptable animals can be found on the city's website here. MACC's adoption hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to its website.