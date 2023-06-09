ANAHEIM, Calif. — This night was definitely a long time coming for Jo Adell and Reid Detmers.

Adell homered in his first game back in the majors, Detmers finally posted his first win of the season and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Thursday to complete their third series sweep of the year.

''It feels good. I'd be lying if I told you guys I wasn't thinking about it. It's been on my mind for a long time,'' Detmers said. ''I think I've been pressing a little bit too much.''

Adell, who led the Triple-A Pacific Coast League with 18 homers before being called up, tied the game 1-all in the second inning when he hammered a sinker from Drew Smyly (5-4) a projected 455 feet down the left-field line. According to Statcast, it was the longest homer by an Angels player at home this season.

''It was real exciting to put up that type of swing,'' said Adell, who was 1 for 3 and reached base twice. ''I know I squared it up pretty well. I got a pitch to drive and didn't miss it.''

The 117.2 mph exit velocity also made it the sixth-hardest-hit ball in the majors this season.

''You don't see many come close to that second deck and that's as close as I've seen,'' Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin said.

It is the first time the Angels, who have won four straight, have swept the Cubs in a three-game series.

Trey Mancini had an RBI double for Chicago, swept for the fourth time this year. The Cubs have dropped four in a row and 10 of 14.

Detmers (1-5) went 5 2/3 innings, lasting that long for only the third time in 11 starts this year. The left-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Carlos Estevez earned his 16th save.

Adell, the 10th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, had a .215 major league batting average in three seasons (2020-22). The 24-year-old outfielder got off to a great start this year at Salt Lake, setting a club record with homers in six straight games, but needed to continue to show consistency at the plate and on defense before coming back to the big leagues.

He was promoted Wednesday when outfielder Hunter Renfroe went on the paternity list. Renfroe is expected back Saturday.

Even with Adell's home run, he appears to be the odd man out when Renfroe comes back Saturday. Nevin, though, is trying to make sure Adell continues to remain confident.

''I'm not going to say he's leaving tomorrow or the next day. Certainly that home run tonight was a big shot in the arm for everybody and really was our only damage for a long time,'' Nevin said.

The Cubs managed five hits against four Angels pitchers and have scored in only three of their last 42 innings. Miguel Amaya singled with two outs in the second, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on Mancini's double.

''We have to find a way to produce runs,'' manager David Ross said. ''When guys are struggling, the best thing we can do is try to help them find their way, whether it's mechanical or mental.''

The Halos got three hits to start the second. Adell's leadoff homer was followed by base hits from Luis Rengifo and Chad Wallach. Los Angeles had runners at the corners with one out when Taylor Ward's sacrifice fly brought home Rengifo.

The Angels tacked on a run in the sixth when Zach Neto and Ward successfully executed a double steal. Neto stole third and scored when catcher Yan Gomes' throw to second trying to get Ward was wide of the bag.

Smyly allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out four in six innings. Chicago had runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth, but Chris Devenski came in and got Amaya to ground out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: OF Cody Bellinger (bruised left knee) and RHP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) are heading to the team's complex in Arizona to continue workouts before going on rehab assignments.

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon got the night off. He is 0 for 6 in two games since missing 21 due to a left groin strain.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.39 ERA) has not allowed an earned run in 20 straight innings going into the start of a three-game set at San Francisco.

Angels: RHP Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.30 ERA) makes his seventh home start of the season when Los Angeles opens a weekend series against Seattle.

