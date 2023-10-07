Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Hope Adebayo powered in from the 2 to start the second quarter, then broke free for a 27-yard score in the third quarter and St. Thomas beat Butler 17-10 in a battle of previously unbeaten Pioneer Football League teams Saturday.

The defending PFL champion Tommies (4-2, 3-0) take over first place a game ahead of Davidson, which has a bye.

Butler (4-2, 2-1) entered after wins over Presbyterian and Stetson and riding fifth-year running back Jyran Mitchell, who had run for almost 400 yards and four touchdown in two conference games. St. Thomas held Mitchell to just 48 yards and a touchdown. His 10-yard run in the fourth quarter got the Bulldogs within a touchdown.

Shawn Shipman led the Tommies with 22 carries for 103 yards while Adebayo added 13 carries for another 85.

Brett Bushka led Butler with 111 passing yards, hitting 16 of 31 attempts without an interception.

St. Thomas is now 54-7 in October since coach Glenn Caruso took over the program in 2008 and 8-1 since joining NCAA Division I.

