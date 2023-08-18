For Ron Knafla, the Minnesota State Fair is more than just a gathering — it's a state treasure.

As the fair's chief of police, Knafla oversees safety and security for the "Great Minnesota Get-Together," which attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year. Administrators say that 2022 was no exception, bringing visitors from every U.S. state and from 30 countries across the world.

But, after two shootings on the property last year that stirred panic and safety concerns, Knafla says he and other officials have plans they hope will make the event safer.

"We put a lot of work into this, a lot of planning," Knafla said during an interview on the fairgrounds. "We believe that our plan is going to provide a safe and secure environment for these people to enjoy the fair."

That plan will bring in 170 licensed officers from across the state, as well as 80 officers from local, state and federal departments. There will be community ambassadors working to stop situations from escalating into violence, and added security will include better fencing, more cameras, metal detectors at gate entrances and barricades to stop unauthorized vehicles.

It's an effort being backed by a budget of more than $5 million, which nearly doubles the money allocated toward fair security in 2019. Gang violence rocked the State Fair that year, leaving three people hospitalized with gunshot wounds and a girl in critical condition after she was run over in the chaos.

Last year's shootings, preceded by fights and running teens, brought a quick response from nearby officers as well as additional security. Although Knafla was named the fair's police chief last year, this will be his 35th year working at the fair. He is confident that this year's gathering will be safe for his family and others to enjoy.

There could be hiccups with people smoking marijuana on the fairgrounds now that Minnesota has legalized recreational use of the drug. Knafla says they plan to tell people not to smoke on the property and would only do more on a "case-by-case basis."

"This isn't just a job for these officers working the fair. This is really close to home for them because all these people are like family," Knafla said, "That's the message I want to tell people: My family will be here, and we'd love to have everybody else come out and enjoy the fair."