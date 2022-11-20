The adapted soccer state tournament finals featured familiar matchups in both divisions, rematches from the 2021 title games, Saturday at Stillwater High School.

Dakota United avenged its 2021 loss with a 4-3 win over Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka in the PI Division, for athletes with physical impairments. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville repeated as state champion in the CI Division for athletes with cognitive impairments with a 7-4 victory over Dakota United.

In PI, Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka started strong and led 3-1 in the second half. Jose Leon Estrada scored a pair of goals in the first half for the Robins, who were playing for their 10th state title.

The second half belonged to Dakota United, more specifically to Fiona Sitzmann. The senior finished her adapted soccer career with a four-goal game, including the game-winner with three minutes left in the second half.

"Today was a peak day for our kids," Dakota United coach Lorrie Buecksler said. "[Sitzmann] just carried us. I told her I expected a hat trick before the game. She scored exactly when we needed her to."

In CI, Dakota United couldn't find that same magic against Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville.

Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville bolted ahead in the first half thanks in large part to Caden Roseth. He scored four of his team's five first-half goals and finished with six. It's the Blazing Cats' third state championship.

"The biggest key for us has been team chemistry," Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville coach Shawn Tatge said. "The kids have bought in. I kind of figured we'd see those guys again. They're a well-coached team. We had enough in the tank and enough bounces to go our way."

Dakota United took a brief lead thanks to a goal by Makai Mejia. Myles Johnson, Mark Manwarren and Thomas Christopherson also scored for the Hawks, who were looking for their first state title since 2012.