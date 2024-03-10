Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville won its second consecutive adapted floor hockey state championship in the CI Division on Saturday, defeating New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan 13-3 at Coon Rapids High School.

The Blazing Cats finished 11-0. It was also their second championship overall.

Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville senior defenseman Caden Roseth led all scorers with nine goals and one assist. Senior forward Clarke Ruhland added three goals for the Blazing Cats. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville made it a weekend of high scoring. The Blazing Cats scored 15 goals Friday against Mankato, when Ruhland scored five goals and senior Riley Deutsch four.

Junior defenseman Trystan Seger scored two goals for New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan in the championship game Saturday.

In the PI Division, the Dakota United Hawks defeated Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 5-1 for the state championship, the program's sixth.

Dakota United finished 12-1-1.

Sophomore forward Jae Bahma scored three unassisted goals for Dakota United. Eighth-grade forward Grady Lease netted the goal for Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka.

The Hawks also won in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2016 and 2022. They finished second last season.