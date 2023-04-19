SEATTLE — Willy Adames drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Joey Weimer scored on Adames' groundout against reliever Justin Topa (0-1). Adames finished with three RBIs, including a run-scoring double in the third and a solo homer in the sixth.

Christian Yelich hit a leadoff home run against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert and made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the third. Yelich then scored on Adames' double to push Milwaukee's lead to three.

Yelich and Adames combined for five hits and five RBIs.

''(Gilbert) was struggling a little bit, struggling with his command, and we jumped on it immediately and did a nice job,'' Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ''He settled in his last three innings and was very efficient. But you know, at the top of the order, those are the guys that we count on, and they had big nights.''

Garrett Mitchell scored on a double-play grounder in the 10th to give the Brewers the lead, but Ty France tied it back up in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly.

Bryse Wilson (1-0) got the win, retiring Julio Rodriguez for the final out on a grounder with the bases loaded.

''I had one thought on my mind,'' Wilson said. ''I really jammed him with the sinker his last at-bat, so I'm going to eventually go back to that. That's what I did.''

Seattle erased its 3-0 deficit with a four-run third. Cal Raleigh hit a two-run double, Teoscar Hernández had a sacrifice fly and Tommy La Stella blooped an RBI single into left field to put the Mariners ahead before Adames' homer tied it in the sixth.

Brewers pitchers allowed just two hits after the third inning.

''They've got a good club. They shut us down there,'' Seattle manager Scott Servais said. ''We've done that to teams in the past as well, but yeah, you need to find a way to create a little bit more offense there. We put the one inning together, and that was about it.''

Gilbert allowed five hits and four earned runs over six innings, striking out eight.

Colin Rea gave up four runs over five innings for the Brewers, who have won three straight and five of six.

''Everyone's just trying to pick each other up,'' Yelich said. ''We were trying to do our best out there to execute, guys that were put in the roles that needed to get outs or get hits. Our guys were able to do that. It's been a fun group, and a lot of fun to be a part of.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Mitchell was pulled in the 10th with a right shoulder injury initially sustained when he slid headfirst into third base the previous inning. He will be evaluated after flying home with the team on Wednesday. ... Milwaukee transferred INF Luis Urías (hamstring) to the 60-day IL.

Mariners: INF/OF Dylan Moore (oblique) began a rehab assignment at Class A Everett. … OF Taylor Trammell (hand) made his season debut at Triple-A Tacoma. … RHP Andrés Muñoz (shoulder) threw a bullpen and will go on a rehab assignment soon.

TRANSACTIONS

Milwaukee: Claimed RHP J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from Seattle and assigned him to Triple-A Nashville.

Mariners: Recalled LHP Tayler Saucedo from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned RHP Darren McCaughan down.

UP NEXT

LHP Eric Lauer starts Wednesday as Milwaukee goes for a three-game sweep. He is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA through three starts.

LHP Marco Gonzales returns for Seattle after giving up six hits and one earned run over 5 2/3 innings in his last start on April 8.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports