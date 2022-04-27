Milwaukee Brewers (11-7, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-9, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 6.35 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -177, Pirates +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Willy Adames' four-hit game on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has gone 4-3 at home and 8-9 overall. The Pirates have a 2-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has gone 5-3 at home and 11-7 overall. The Brewers have an 8-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke'Bryan Hayes has six doubles for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 9-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Adames leads the Brewers with a .239 batting average, and has three doubles, four home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI. Hunter Renfroe is 7-for-28 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .207 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Kevin Newman: day-to-day (left groin tightness), Cole Tucker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Banda: 10-Day IL (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.