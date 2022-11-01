Adam Zimmer, a former Vikings defensive coordinator and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, was found dead at his home Monday afternoon, police said. He was 38.

Adam Zimmer was living in Mendota Heights and working remotely as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Zimmer coached the Vikings from 2014 until he and most of his staff, including Adam Zimmer, were dismissed after the 2021 season.

Police Capt. Wayne Wegener told the Star Tribune that at about 1:15 p.m. his department received a request for a welfare check at a home in the 2500 block of Condon Court, where officers located Adam Zimmer's body.

"There was nothing suspicious [about the death], and there didn't appear to be any evidence of foul play," Wegener said.

The captain said it's now up to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause and manner of death.

One of Adam Zimmer's two sisters, Corri Zimmer White, posted Tuesday morning on Instagram that "I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. ... My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close.

"Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this."

Mike Zimmer's wife, Vikki, died unexpectedly in 2009 at age 50 from natural causes.

The Vikings issued a statement which read, "We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer. Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family."

On Twitter, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (@kirkcousins8) wrote: "Deeply saddened by the news of Adam Zimmer…tremendous coach & person. Had the privilege of sitting next to him flying back from games. Learned so much. Praying for the Zimmer family."

Before coaching the Vikings, Mike Zimmer was an assistant coach with the Bengals from 2008 to 2013.

Adam Zimmer, who coached with his father in Minnesota from 2014-21, became the Vikings' co-defensive coordinator along with Andre Patterson in 2020. He started his NFL coaching career in New Orleans as an assistant linebackers coach from 2006-09, then spent three seasons in the same capacity with Kansas City. He was assistant defensive backs coach for his father in Cincinnati in 2013, then joined Mike Zimmer's staff in Minnesota in 2014 as linebackers coach. After six seasons in that role, he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

The Saints released a statement reading, in part, "The thoughts and prayers of the entire New Orleans Saints organization go out to the entire Zimmer family, including Adam's father, Mike, and his two sisters Corri and Marki. ... Adam was knowledgeable, hard working, well-liked by anyone he came into contact with, and enthusiastic."

Former Vikings and Bengals defensive back George Iloka (@George_iloka) tweeted, "Rest In Peace Adam Zimmer. Condolences to Coach Zim and the rest of Adam's family. I cherish attending Mass with you Saturday night before the games."

Staff writer Ben Goessling contributed to this report.