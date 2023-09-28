Adam Thielen's journey took him from Detroit Lakes to Minnesota State Mankato before he joined the Vikings as an undrafted wide receiver. In nine seasons, he moved into the top five in franchise history for touchdowns and receiving yardage. Here's where he ranks:

Touchdowns

Cris Carter (1990-2001), 110

Randy Moss (1998-2010), 92

Adam Thielen (2014-2022), 55

Anthony Carter (1985-93), 52

Sammy White (1976-85), 50

Receiving yards

C. Carter, 12,383

Moss, 9,316

A. Carter, 7,636

Thielen, 6,682

Jake Reed (1991-2001), 6,433