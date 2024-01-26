President Joe Biden wasn't the only notable figure to visit the Duluth area on Thursday. Actor Timothée Chalamet was spotted hanging out in Hibbing with some aspiring actors.

Chalamet, best known for starring roles in "Wonka" and "Dune," is set to play Duluth-born and Hibbing-bred legend Bob Dylan in an upcoming film about his early life.

The actor visited Hibbing High School's drama department for shop talk, according to a Facebook post from Hibbing photography studio Flom Designs and Photography. He spent time at a rehearsal for the school's Friday production of The Girl in the White Pinafore, according to the same post.

Chalamet spent about 45 minutes in the same auditorium where Dylan performed as a high school student more than 60 years ago. He fielded questions about working as an actor, according to Hibbing resident Jefferson Reynolds, whose wife Megan Reynolds is a drama coach at the high school.

Many of the drama students "want to continue in theater after high school, so they had a lot of questions about being a professional actor and being a movie actor ... and how you get from point A to point B," Jefferson Reynolds said. "It was just a really sweet time that he spent with them."

Chalamet also was reported to be in Duluth, where he had black drip coffee and a breakfast sandwich at Duluth Coffee Company, according to a tweet from a USA Today reporter.

The upcoming biopic, "A Complete Unknown," follows Dylan in his early years as a musician and will be directed by James Mangold. It's set to begin production in New York this year, according to Deadline.

Chalamet will not only play Dylan but voice the part as well, as he does in "Wonka," released in December.

Staff writers Casey Darnell and Louis Krauss contributed to this story.