Animal rights activists released 3,000 minks during a late-night break-in at a fur farm in western Wisconsin, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Owners of Olsen Fur Farm arrived Saturday morning to find someone had cut through a chain link fence and released thousands of mink, according to Challis Hobbs, president of the Fur Commission USA, a national nonprofit for fur farmers.

The break-in happened sometime between late-night Friday and early Saturday, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The activists opened the cages of roughly 3,000 of the 4,000 minks kept at the farm. The farm is located in Independence, Wis.

About 90% of the minks have been recovered so far, Hobbs said. No suspects have been arrested, and the Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

The culprits who released the minks discussed the raid in an anonymous message to the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, saying they "hope many of the mink enjoy their freedom in the wild."

"They have an opportunity now to cut their losses and leave the fur industry forever," the message reads. "Even if these minks lives in the wild are cut short by nature or human intervention, the farm would have undoubtedly slaughtered them all."

Hobbs disagreed. He said minks that are never recaptured typically die faster because the farm fed them regularly.

"They basically just die because there's nothing to eat, and they don't have burrows to find security from predator attacks," he said. "It messes with the ecosystem."

Attempts to reach the farm for comment were unsuccessful.

The same farm was previously broken into in 1997, when 800 mink were released, the North American Animal Liberation Press Office added.

Mink are found throughout Minnesota, though lakeshore and riverfront developments have reduced their populations, the state's Department of Natural Resources wrote on its website.