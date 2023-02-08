Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LAS VEGAS — The Aces are under investigation, the WNBA announced Wednesday, due to their conduct surrounding the exit of All-Star forward and eight-year veteran Dearica Hamby.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal that the investigation also includes allegations reported earlier Wednesday that the Aces engaged in salary cap circumvention.

"The WNBA is currently conducting an investigation involving the Las Vegas Aces in connection with allegations raised in a recent social media post by Dearica Hamby," a league spokesman said in a statement to the Review-Journal.

The Aces have not responded to a request for comment.

