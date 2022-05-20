Phoenix Mercury (2-3, 2-3 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (5-1, 4-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces face the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas finished 13-3 at home and 11-4 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Aces averaged 89.3 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

Phoenix finished 19-13 overall last season while going 6-9 in Western Conference play. The Mercury averaged 82.1 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.