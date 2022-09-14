Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces look to clinch the series over the Connecticut Sun in game of the WNBA Finals. The Aces defeated the Sun 85-71 in the last meeting. A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 26 points, and Courtney Williams led the Sun with 18 points.

The Sun have gone 13-5 in home games. Connecticut is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aces are 13-5 on the road. Las Vegas averages 90.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 90.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.