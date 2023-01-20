The Twins traded AL batting champion Luis Arraez to the Marlins on Friday, getting three players in return:

RHP Pablo Lopez, 26: Signed for $5.45 million in 2023, he can become a free agent after the 2024 season. Has five major league seasons, all with the Marlins. Was 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts in 2022, striking out 174 in 180 innings. Signed as a 16-year-old out of Venezuela by the Mariners and acquired by Miami in July 2017. A fastball pitcher who consistently clocks in the mid-90s.

IF Jose Salas, 19: The switch-hitter was rated as the No. 5 prospect in the Marlins organization by mlb.com. A native Floridian who grew up in Venezuela, he signed for a $2.8 million bonus in 2019. Projects to be a power hitter at 6-2 and 190 pounds. Played at Class A Jupiter and Beloit in 2022, hitting nine homers in 109 games, and was in the Arizona Fall League. His younger brother, Ethan, got a $5.6 million bonus from the Padres last summer as the top international prospect.

OF Byron Chourio, 17: A Venezuelan who played in the Dominican Summer League and hit .344 in 51 games. Also a switch-hitter who is 6-2 and projects as a power prospect. Baseball America says he has an above-average arm and above-average speed, which translates to an above-average outfielder.