Position: Shooting guard. 6-4 and 200 pounds.

Age: 23 (born July 9, 1999 in Seattle).

College: Washington. Was the Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2019.

Drafted: By the Timberwolves, second round (43rd overall) in 2019.

Wolves career: Played 15 games in 2019-20, spending much of the season with the G League Iowa Wolves. His playing time has increased since then, and he's in the regular rotation this season, averaging 19.5 minutes and 10.9 points per game.

Family: His father, Mike, played in the Continental Basketball Association, and died in 2016 because of cancer. Jaylen's mother, Lanie played at Clark Atlanta University, as did Mike. They married in 1996 and Jaylen has a younger brother, Shane, who plays at UNLV.