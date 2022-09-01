LANSING, Mich. — Abortion rights group asks Michigan Supreme Court to OK ballot measure to enshrine abortion right in state constitution.
Most Read
-
Charges: Witness in Chauvin trial choked ex-girlfriend outside State Fair, threatened officers
-
Minnesota nurses give 10-day notice of strikes at hospitals
-
Robbinsdale district teacher charged with sexually abusing two boys years ago
-
In roster moves, Vikings put backup QB competition behind them
-
Return to offices downtown is still spotty — will that change after Labor Day?