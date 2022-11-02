Forward Abbey Murphy and goalie Skylar Vetter, two sophomores, were both named WCHA monthly award winners on Tuesday after strong performances throughout the month of October.
Murphy was named the conference forward of the month. In her first eight games after returning from the U.S. Olympic national team, she had a team-high eight goals and 14 points. The Evergreen Park, Ill., native had three multi-goal games.
Vetter was named goaltender of the month honor after posting a 5-0-1 record with a 1.35 GAA and a .935 save percentage. The Lakeville native has appeared in seven games this season and allowed two goals or fewer in six of them.
- Freshman Anet Koskel and graduate student Zoey Weil of the Gophers will be a doubles team in the ITA National Fall Championships, a five-day tennis event starting Wednesday at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. They qualified by taking second in the ITA Central Regional Championships.
- The St. Cloud State Huskies, the 11-time defending NSIC wrestling champion, were the unanimous choice to win the league in the preseason coaches' poll. Augustana was second. Minnesota State Mankato heavyweight Darrell Mason was voted by the league coaches as the preseason wrestler of the year. He NCAA Division II individual champion last season with a 22-0 record.
- Notre Dame senior goalie Ryan Bischel of Medina was the Big Ten third star of the week in men's hockey. He made 71 saves as the Irish beat Michigan State 5-0 and tied the Spartans 1-1.
- Youssef Abdullah's goal in the 54th minute gave Bethel a 1-0 victory over host Carleton in the MIAC men's soccer quarterfinals. St. John's beat host Macalester 1-0 in another quarterfinal on Ryan Erickson's goal in the 47th minute.
- In the MIAC women's soccer quarterfinals, host St. Olaf edged St. Mary's 2-1 on Samantha Munson's goal in the 82nd minutes and St. Catherine's beat host Macalester 3-1 as Amanda Elton scored the Wildcats' first goal and had an assist on the second.
- Down 2-1, host St. Catherine rallied to beat Augsburg 25-20, 15-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-7 in the MIAC volleyball quarterfinals. Audrey Spolidoro had 45 assists and 14 digs to lead St. Benedict over host Bethel 20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 in another conference quarterfinal.
- Don Berry of Edinburgh USA was named the Minnesota PGA's Senior Player of the Year. He won one tournament and finished in the top five in three others.