Aaron Sanchez gave up seven runs in two innings as the Twins lost to Detroit 8-7 in a Grapefruit League game Sunday in Lakeland, Fla.

Cesar Hernandez hit a two-run single in the first inning and Ryan Kreidler a two-run single in the second inning for the Tigers, who recorded eight of their 10 hits off Sanchez. Former Twins infielder Jermaine Palacios added a solo shot in the third inning against lefthander Michael Boyle.

Jorge Alcala pitched 1⅔ shutout innings and Griffin Jax struck out all three batters he faced for the Twins.

Down 8-0, the Twins made it a one-run game. Willi Castro hit a three-run homer against his former team in the sixth inning, and Trevor Larnach added a two-run shot off ex-Twins righthander Matt Wisler in the seventh.

The Twins' spring schedule continues Monday with a home game against the Yankees in Fort Myers.