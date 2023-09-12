EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers carted off the field with a right leg injury suffered during his first series for the New York Jets.
Most Read
-
Kirk Cousins' frustration was on display during Sunday's TV broadcast
-
Stone Arch Bridge to be closed two years starting spring 2024
-
What Minnesotans should know about the new COVID-19 vaccine
-
Hey, Minnesota, it's not too soon to plan your winter escape. Here are 5 enticing destinations.
-
3M employees bribed Chinese government officials, SEC says