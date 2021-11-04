Introduction: Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday's game against Kansas City after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 — news that revealed that Rodgers is also apparently not vaccinated despitehim saying in late August that he was "immunized" when asked about his status. Rodgers' attempt at misdirection is worse than a flat-out lie or being a vaccine denier because he is trying to have it both ways.

7:00: Marcus Fuller joins the show to help preview the Gophers men's basketball season, which starts Tuesday against Kansas City. Ben Johnson has a tall task ahead of him both in terms of the short-term and the long-term, but he is willing to meet it head on.

21:00: P.J. Fleck's new contract was well-earned, and Gophers fans should hope that he means it when he says he is here for the long haul.

25:00: The Wolves scored plenty of points against the Clippers on Wednesday, but their defense was bad in a 126-115 loss. Now they are 3-4 and in serious danger of squandering a good start and early opportunity against a soft schedule.'

