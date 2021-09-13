GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Completed Yankees comeback from a five-run deficit with a dramatic game-tying, three-run, eighth-inning home run

BY THE NUMBERS

20 Runs batted in by Judge, to go with his seven homers and .325 average, in 24 career games against the Twins (including playoffs)

2 Walk-off hits by Yankee catcher Gary Sanchez during his seven-year career, both of them against the Twins

19 Twins players who have homered 30 times in a season, a club that Jorge Polanco joined on Monday

UP NEXT

The season's fifth doubleheader is a day-night split, with Joe Ryan and Charlie Barnes scheduled to start against Cleveland in Target Field.