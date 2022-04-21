Introduction: Host Michael Rand previews the critical Game 3 showdown between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies, noting that he considers the Wolves' emotional response to a Game 2 blowout loss to be of utmost importance. Can the Wolves navigate evolving matchups and ride the positive energy of what is sure to be an energized Target Center to take a series lead?

8:00: Former North Dakota State standout and Marshall native Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick by San Francisco in the 2021 NFL Draft, joins the show to talk about his journey, his future and a recent opportunity he had to raise a lot of money for an organization in southwest Minnesota.

16:00: The Twins were shut out on Wednesday, prompting manager Rocco Baldelli to have some critical comments about their approach at the plate. At 4-8, is it time to panic — or at least worry — about the direction they are heading?

22:00: Rand rolls through some listener questions and takes note of some positive developments in Gophers basketball.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports