Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand uses the occasion of the Vikings' 1000th game on Saturday to recount his youth spent watching the Vikings and some of his favorite moments watching the purple over the years.

9:00: Longtime Vikings fan Ted Young joins Rand on the eve of what he hopes is a personal milestone. Young has seen the Vikings beat every team in the NFL in person — except the Colts, their opponent during Saturday's 1000th game. It also happens to be a chance to clinch the NFC North. Young, who lives in Milwaukee, recalls his journey as a Vikings fan.

28:00: The Twins lost out on Carlos Rodon, but maybe the Wolves will get Patrick Beverley?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports