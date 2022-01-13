MOSCOW — A top Russian diplomat says Russian deployments to Cuba, Venezuela can't be excluded if tensions with US escalate.
Most Read
-
Minneapolis, St. Paul to require vaccine proof for bars, eateries
-
Vikings request interviews with four for GM job; here are four others to watch
-
Trump slams politicians who won't say they got booster shots
-
Gophers lose to No. 10 Spartans on last-second lay-up; Curry hurt again
-
Potentially deadly bushmeat from Africa seized at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport from several travelers